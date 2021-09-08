Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 68,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 309,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.