Essentia Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $215,349.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

