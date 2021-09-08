Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

