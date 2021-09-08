Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038,785. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

