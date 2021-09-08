Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $207,655.15

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $207,655.15 and approximately $4,480.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.55 or 0.07608869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,863,323 coins and its circulating supply is 185,833,910 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.