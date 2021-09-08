Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $714,154.04 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $714,154.04 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

