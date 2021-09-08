Ethverse Hits One Day Volume of $43,141.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Ethverse has a market cap of $635,428.21 and approximately $43,141.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.00666234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $649.78 or 0.01411124 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,069,524 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,350 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

