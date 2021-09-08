EventChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,793.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $508,786.26 and $28,793.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

