Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,203 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00.

Shares of EVBG traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 497,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,750. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

