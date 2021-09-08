Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Everbridge worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Everbridge by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.