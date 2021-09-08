Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $257.90. Approximately 4,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.18.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

