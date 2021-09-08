Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $257.90. 4,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

