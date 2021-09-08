Everest Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Everest has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $336,519.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.