Everex Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $12.16 million and $496,185.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

