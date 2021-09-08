EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 323,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

