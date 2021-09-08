Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.42 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

