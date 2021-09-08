Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 81057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

