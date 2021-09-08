Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) CAO Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) CAO Elias D. Papadimas purchased 10,000 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XCUR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exicure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exicure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.