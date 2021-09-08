EXMR FDN One Day Volume Hits $6,199.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $15,155.91 and approximately $6,199.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00455147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

