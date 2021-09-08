Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,184,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.