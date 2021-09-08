Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $48.64

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $50.19. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

