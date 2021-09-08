extraDNA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $222,186.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $741,239.96 and $222,186.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.63 or 1.00054870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00890197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00442141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00315942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005192 BTC.

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

