Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.