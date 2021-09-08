Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $377.87. 230,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

