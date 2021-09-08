Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $914,197,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.55. 334,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

