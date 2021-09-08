Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $3.29 million and $2,494.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.