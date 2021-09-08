Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $462.29 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

