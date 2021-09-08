Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,067.6% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 186,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,549,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.70. 194,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.68 and its 200-day moving average is $522.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $613.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

