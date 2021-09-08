Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. 34,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

