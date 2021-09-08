Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

KMX traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

