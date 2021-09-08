FansTime (FTI) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $276,380.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

