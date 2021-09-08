Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.