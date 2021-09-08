Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,325.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $2,325.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

