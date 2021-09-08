Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,080,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.02.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

