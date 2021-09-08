Fei Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.86 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $414.02 million and $76.86 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

