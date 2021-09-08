Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 2,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

