Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.