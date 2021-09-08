FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.74 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 29,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,918,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $493,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $247,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $752,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

