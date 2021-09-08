Financial Comparison: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Wireless and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than AG&E.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.34 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -9.01 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.