Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.64 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. Finning International has a one year low of C$19.14 and a one year high of C$35.00.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

