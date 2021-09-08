FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,990 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FireEye worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 98,878 shares of company stock worth $1,730,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

