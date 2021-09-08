Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.47 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $91.47 million and $7.00 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $7.45 or 0.00016119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017126 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,279,780 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

