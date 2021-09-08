First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

