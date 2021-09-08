First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 76,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

