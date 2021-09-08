First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

