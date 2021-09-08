First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,406 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

