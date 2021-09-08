First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 223,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.