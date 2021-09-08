First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

