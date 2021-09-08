First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

