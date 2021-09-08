First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

